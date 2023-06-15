While many Michigan fans would expect the duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards included in the best running back room in the country, the room is also starting to get national recognition too.

CBS Sports released its top running back rooms in the country list this week with the Wolverines sitting at the top spot, beating out programs like Ohio State, who came in at number two on the list.

This is what the outlet had to say about the state of the Wolverines' running back position.

This is a no-brainer. Blake Corum was not only one of the best running backs in the country prior to the knee injury that he suffered during a win over Illinois last November, but he was also in the thick of the Heisman Trophy race. Corum finished the season ranked third in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game (121.92) despite the fact that he managed only 6 yards on two carries fighting through that injury vs. Ohio State. Donovan Edwards served as the "1B" option prior to Corum's injury and stepped up during the final three games of the season as he ripped off 520 yards and three touchdowns despite being hampered by knee and hand injuries. If both are at (or near) 100% in 2023, Corum and Edwards are going to terrorize everyone in their path.