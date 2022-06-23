SOURCE: Central Michigan's Jordan Bischel interviews for Michigan job

Central Michigan baseball head coach Jordan Bischel interviewed for the Michigan baseball head coaching vacancy on Wednesday, a source told Maize & Blue Review.

Bischel replaced long-time head coach Steve Jaksa at CMU in 2019 and has two MAC Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances in his short time at the university.

In four seasons at the helm, Bischel's Chippewas have racked up 143 wins and an 82-21 conference record. The former Northwood coach, who won 137 games in Midland, is familiar with the region and his success in Mt. Pleasant automatically made his name stand out when the U-M job opened up.

Michigan lost head coach Erik Bakich to Clemson last week. Since his departure, over ten players have entered their names into the transfer portal, with two already committing to Bakich & the Tigers, including senior captain Riley Bertram. Additionally, the Wolverines have lost three recruits from its 2023 class and one in the 2022 class.