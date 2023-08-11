Does the Big Ten run through Ann Arbor this season? One college football analyst seems to think so.

FOX analyst Joe Klatt, who provided color commentary for the majority of Michigan's games last season took to his show to discuss the Wolverines and what the outlook is looking like this season.

If the Wolverines were a stock, it's fair to say that Klatt is all in with this team.

"Michigan is going to be my number two team in the country," Klatt said. "Michigan has a lot going for it this year. Jim Harbaugh's returning what I think is going to be his best team at Michigan. He's got a quarterback back, he's got the best running back tandem in the country back. They've got an offensive line that is as good or better than any offensive line in the country and they've won the Joe Moore Award two years in a row and they've got a couple of really good transfers to come into that offensive line.

"The defense is solid. I would say they're even going to be better. Guys like Will Johnson entering into their prime in their college career in his second year at over corner. Mike Sainristil their nickel back."