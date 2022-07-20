Chalk Talk: Michigan commit Aymeric Koumba scouting report
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Aymeric KoumbaSchool: Pionniers De TouraineHometown: Touraine, FrancePosition: EdgeHeight: 6’4”Weight: 230Class: 2023
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news