Chalk Talk: Michigan commit Collins Acheampong scouting report
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Collins AcheampongSchool: Santa Margarita CatholicHometown: Rancho Santa Margarita, CAPosition: Edge/DEHeight: 6’7”Weight: 254Class: 2023
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news