Last month, the Michigan football program, led by Jim Harbaugh, J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Kris Jenkins, officially endorsed Champions Circle, a new NIL collective released by the Valiant Management Group. The collective gained a lot of traction after being endorsed by some of the biggest names in Michigan Athletics, but on Friday, Champions Circle announced its official partnership with U-M Athletics.

"Michigan Athletics is proud to announce Champions Circle as the first name, image and likeness (NIL) collective to become an official partner of Michigan Athletics," the press release led.

"We welcome the Champions Circle as the first U of M collective to achieve the status as an official partner of the Michigan Athletics," athletic director Warde Manuel said.

With the partnership, Champions Circle becomes the first NIL collective to partner with Michigan Athletics, paving the way for many more collectives in the future.

"Champions Circle is proud to be recognized as an official partner of Michigan Athletics," Champions Circle Co-Founder, CEO of Valiant Management Group and Michigan Football alum Jared Wangler said. "As an alumni-driven organization, we are committed to the success of our student-athletes both on and off the field. We are excited for our partnership to amplify the existing NIL programs that we have built over the past two years."

The new partnership will allow Champions Circle to use the iconic "Block M" in apparel and other items.

"Under the terms of the agreement brokered by LEARFIELD's Michigan Sports Properties, the University of Michigan's official multimedia rights partner, Champions Circle is permitted to utilize Michigan's intellectual property (including the famed "Block M") in connection with Champions Circle's public events and in Champions Circle's marketing, fundraising and other promotional activities."

"The collective can also integrate promotional and informational content regarding Champions Circle's NIL initiatives into Michigan football and basketball-related broadcasts and podcasts; employ the reach of Michigan's dedicated online assets (including MGoBlue.com) to promote Champions Circle's NIL-related activities on those platforms; and establish a marketing and promotional presence for Champions Circle inside the gates of Michigan Stadium and within many other University of Michigan venues."



