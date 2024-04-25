Champions Circle launches auction with Michigan Football NFL draftees
With the NFL Draft starting tonight in Detroit, Champions Circle, the leading NIL collective and partner of Michigan, is allowing fans and collectors to bid on over 40 incredible pieces of memorabilia.
Items available include autographed memorabilia from Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, and more members of Team 144.
Visit the website:
Champions Circle® x NFL Draftees Auction
Proceeds from the auction will go directly to supporting Michigan NIL.
"This auction represents a unique chance to own a piece of sports history while supporting talented athletes as they embark on their professional journeys. For more information, please visit ChampionsCircleUofm.com or contact us at contact@championscircleuofm.com"
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram