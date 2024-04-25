Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Champions Circle launches auction with Michigan Football NFL draftees

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

With the NFL Draft starting tonight in Detroit, Champions Circle, the leading NIL collective and partner of Michigan, is allowing fans and collectors to bid on over 40 incredible pieces of memorabilia.

Items available include autographed memorabilia from Jim Harbaugh, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, and more members of Team 144.

Some of the items listed on the auction site.
Some of the items listed on the auction site.
Advertisement

Visit the website:
Champions Circle® x NFL Draftees Auction

Proceeds from the auction will go directly to supporting Michigan NIL.

"This auction represents a unique chance to own a piece of sports history while supporting talented athletes as they embark on their professional journeys. For more information, please visit ChampionsCircleUofm.com or contact us at contact@championscircleuofm.com"

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement