Champions Circle is an NIL collective launched in 2022 by Valient Management with the goal of providing NIL benefits to Michigan Football and Basketball athletes. Thursday, Valiant Management announced the official launch of Champions Circle and a membership program to benefit Michigan athletes.

In a statement released today, Champions Circle has announced that they will now support all Michigan athletes across all sports through their NIL fundraising.

VMG CEO and Michigan Football alum Jared Wangler said, “We believe strongly that it is important to reward University of Michigan student-athletes for the value they bring to the university, but in keeping with Michigan traditions, it is also important to help the athletes develop the personal, leadership and financial skills to succeed far into the future.”

Anna Britnell, Director of The Champions Circle™ and former Michigan student-athlete, believes in the program's mission to support student-athlete financial and personal growth. “Our coaches recruit the right student-athletes to the University of Michigan, and the Champions Circle™ will support their efforts by rewarding sustained educational achievement and personal development. After a successful 18 months of supporting Michigan football and basketball, we are excited to replicate this model across all varsity sports at the University of Michigan.”

The Champions Circle™ is guided by a Leadership Council comprised of distinguished University supporters, including Nate Forbes, Matt Lester, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, and Tim Smith. Additionally, a diverse group of loyal and trusted Wolverines serve on the Champions Circle™ Advisory Board, providing strategic guidance and acting as ambassadors for the program. Current members of the Advisory Board include Jimmy King, Sierra Romero, John Wangler, and Chris Wormley.