Charles Woodson Jr. talks new Michigan offer, legendary father's input

The New Year has been very good to Charles Woodson Jr.

The Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona High School defensive back has not only added his first scholarship offers, but has seen bigger and bigger programs jump in on the hot streak.

It hit another level on Wednesday night when Michigan came calling.

The son of the former UM Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend of the same name, Jr. also got to experience the news with his father simultaneously.

"The secondary coach (LaMar Morgan) called my head coach a week ago," Woodson Jr. said. "Then the head coach (Sherrone Moore) told me and my dad to call him.

"We're pretty excited about it. I mean it’s where my dad went so it’s pretty special and it’s a huge program so it means a lot."

The rising-junior prep recruit has of course been to Ann Arbor in the past, where he was able to experience the legacy he now has an opportunity to continue.

A return trip is likely to materialize soon.

"I'll find a date," Woodson Jr. said. "I went when I was in eighth grade and the place is real cool."