Legendary former Michigan Wolverines football defensive back Charles Woodson got the call from Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker — he will be inducted into the Hall as part of the class of 2021. The winner of the 1997 Heisman Trophy and a national champion during his time at Michigan, Woodson was selected to nine Pro Bowls as a member of the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers from 1998-2015 and was named All-Pro during eight seasons. He was the 1998 NFL Rookie of the Year and the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year. RELATED: The Legend Continues: Brady Wins His 7th Super Bowl, First With Tampa Bay RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football/Basketball Podcast: Crawford And Borton

Former Michigan Wolverines football star Charles Woodson was honored at Super Bowl 55 for making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

All of those accomplishments have been well documented and often talked about, especially in Ann Arbor, Green Bay and the San Francisco area, but after five years of retirement (he's currently working in broadcasting for Fox Sports), now it's official — Woodson is one of the best players to ever take the gridiron. "I get told all the time, when people see me — I still workout quite regularly — people are like, ‘You look like you could still play,’" Woodson said on a press conference call this week. "And oftentimes I’ll go back and forth with them and say, ‘Yeah, I might be able to give them a play or two here or there.’ "But, I’m officially done playing football now, with going into the Hall of Fame. So this marks the end of what I did as a player. For 18 years in the NFL and all throughout college and high school, and now it's the beginning of, like David Baker says, ‘40,000 years that bust will last.’"

The #PFHOF21 Class are ready to head to @RJStadium to take in the #SuperBowl together. pic.twitter.com/hLxXK1Lk6E — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2021

