Michigan is set to lose a key member of Jim Harbaugh’s off-field staff.

Multiple sources can confirm that associate head coach Biff Poggi is headed to Charlotte to be the programs next head coach.

Poggi was widely panned as Harbaugh’s “right hand man” who helped the headman run the day-to-day operations of the program.

Prior to his stint in Ann Arbor, Poggi was responsible for resurrecting St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland into a high school football powerhouse.

The 49ers are currently 2-9 for the year and are 1-6 in conference play in Conference USA.