CHAT: Answering Your Michigan Football, Basketball & Recruiting Questions

The staff of TheWolverine.com is on hand to answer all of your Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting questions. Summer recruiting is heating up in both sports, and players are returning to campus, so there's plenty to hit on.

CLICK HERE to join the discussion!

RELATED: Satellite Camp Notebook: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Nashville

RELATED: Transfer Tracker: 15 Departures, 3 Additions For Michigan This Offseason