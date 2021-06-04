 Michigan Wolverines Football And Basketball Chat: Hoops Recruiting, Offseason Football Buzz, More
CHAT: Michigan Hoops Recruiting, Offseason Football Buzz, More

The staff of TheWolverine.com is on hand to answer all of your Michigan Wolverines football and basketball questions. We're discussing basketball recruiting, football's offseason, satellite camps and more.

RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Talks Steve Clinkscale, Recruiting Department, Satellite Camps

RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Appearance At Big Rapids Satellite Camp

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard led his team to a Big Ten title and Elite Eight appearance in his second season on the job.
