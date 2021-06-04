CHAT: Michigan Hoops Recruiting, Offseason Football Buzz, More
The staff of TheWolverine.com is on hand to answer all of your Michigan Wolverines football and basketball questions. We're discussing basketball recruiting, football's offseason, satellite camps and more.
CLICK HERE to join the discussion!
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Talks Steve Clinkscale, Recruiting Department, Satellite Camps
RELATED: Sights And Sounds From Michigan's Appearance At Big Rapids Satellite Camp
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook