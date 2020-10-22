 Discussing Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines' football program prior to Saturday's kickoff at Minnesota.
CHAT: Jim Harbaugh, Joe Milton & The Kickoff Of Michigan's Football Season

The Michigan Wolverines' football program is now just two days away from kicking off its 2020 campaign at Minnesota, and the entire staff of TheWolverine is currently on hand to answer ANY questions you have about Jim Harbaugh, Joe Milton and what's going on with this Maize and Blue squad in practice.

Subscribers can be a part of this "Ask Anything Thursday" by clicking HERE.

Not a subscriber? You can now sign up to TheWolverine.com and get your first year for just $12. Details HERE.

RELATED: How to Stop Morgan and Bateman

RELATED: Keys to the Game: Michigan at Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton
Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton hails from Orlando. (AP Images)

