 Discussing Michigan Wolverines basketball, football and recruiting, and answering ALL of your questions.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-12 12:47:54 -0600') }} basketball Edit

CHAT: U-M Finally Returns To The Court Sunday, Recruiting Buzz & More

TheWolverine Staff
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will make its long-awaited return to the court this Sunday at Wisconsin, with head coach Juwan Howard admitting this morning he's not sure what to expect from his club at the Kohl Center.

With football Signing Day now in the books, Jim Harbaugh's recruiting attention has turned to the 2022 haul, with his new staff already making their presence felt in that regard.

Do you have a question surrounding any of the aforementioned topics, or anything else involving Michigan athletics? The entire staff of TheWolverine.com is currently on hand to answer ALL your questions on this "Ask Anything Friday."

Subscribers can be a part of the discussion by CLICKING HERE.

RELATED: Kobe Bufkin On Michigan's Season, How He'll Fit In The System, More

RELATED: First Practice Back From Pause Was A Celebration For Howard's Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines basketball
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will play at Wisconsin Sunday at 1:00 ET. (AP Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}