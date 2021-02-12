The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will make its long-awaited return to the court this Sunday at Wisconsin, with head coach Juwan Howard admitting this morning he's not sure what to expect from his club at the Kohl Center.

With football Signing Day now in the books, Jim Harbaugh's recruiting attention has turned to the 2022 haul, with his new staff already making their presence felt in that regard.

Do you have a question surrounding any of the aforementioned topics, or anything else involving Michigan athletics? The entire staff of TheWolverine.com is currently on hand to answer ALL your questions on this "Ask Anything Friday."

Subscribers can be a part of the discussion by CLICKING HERE.

