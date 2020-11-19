CHAT: U-M & Jim Harbaugh's Future, Juwan Howard's Recruiting Success, More
Do you have a question pertaining to the Michigan Wolverines' football team and head coach Jim Harbaugh's future? You're in luck, because the entire staff of TheWolverine is on hand to answer your most pressing questions on this "Ask Anything Thursday."
Subscribers can be a part of the discussion by clicking HERE, as we'll be fielding inquiries surrounding the football team's struggles, Juwan Howard's and the quickly-approaching basketball season, recruiting success and much, much more.
RELATED: Michigan Football Thoughts: Wisconsin, 'Man Ball,' Disturbing Trends, More
RELATED: Michigan Football: Mike Zordich Working On Cornerbacks' Confidence
