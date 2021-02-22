 Chris Balas Talks Michigan Wolverines Basketball's Win at Ohio State on The Huge Show
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-22 16:08:38 -0600') }} basketball

Chris Balas Talks Michigan Wolverines Basketball's OSU Win on The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan basketball's win at OSU, more.

RELATED: Fab Five Takeaways: Impassioned Michigan Squad Beats Rival Ohio State

RELATED: Michigan's Key Players Made Big Plays In The Biggest Of Games

Michigan Wolverines basketball 's Chaundee Brown and Franz Wagner celebrate a win at Ohio State.
Michigan Wolverines basketball 's Chaundee Brown and Franz Wagner celebrate a win at Ohio State. (AP Images)

