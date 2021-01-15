Chris Evans Becomes The Fifth Wolverine To Accept A Senior Bowl Inviation
The Senior Bowl announced today that Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans has accepted an invitation to play in the annual event, which is slated to take place Jan. 30.
Evans becomes the fifth U-M participant in this year's Senior Bowl, joining long snapper Camaron Cheeseman, wideout Nico Collins, fullback Ben Mason and cornerback Ambry Thomas.
RELATED: Analysis: What Michigan is Getting in Running Backs Coach Mike Hart
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Serious Defensive Assistant Target Emerging?
Please welcome RB Chris Evans (@Kidnplay_abc123) from @UMichFootball the 2021 @Reeses Senior Bowl!!! 😤😤😤 #GoBlue #BestOfTheBest#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE @JimNagy_SB @PaniniAmerica #RatedRookie pic.twitter.com/5CwM7qOgVl— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 15, 2021
Of the aforementioned five, Mason and Evans were the only two who played in Michigan's 2020 football season, while Cheeseman, Collins and Thomas all decided to quit before the year began.
Evans' Wolverine career was quite unique, with the Indianapolis native making a significant impact during his first three years on campus from 2016-18. He rushed for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns during that span, but was then suspended for the entire 2019 season due to off-the-field issues.
Evans took the year to do what he needed to do to get back in good graces, and joined the team once again as a fifth-year senior in 2020. Unfortunately, the campaign did not go as planned, with Evans finishing fifth on the team in rushing yards with just 73.
He also chipped in nine receptions for 87 yards. It's worth noting that seniors and fifth-year seniors across the country could have returned in 2021 if they would have liked (and if they would have been invited back), with the 2020 campaign basically not existing in regards to year an athlete is.
Evans' and Mason's inclusions in the Senior Bowl, however, make it clear they won't be taking advantage of the NCAA's rule. U-M's five participants in the Senior Bowl so far are the most of any Big Ten program, with Ohio State checking in second with four.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook