The Senior Bowl announced today that Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior running back Chris Evans has accepted an invitation to play in the annual event, which is slated to take place Jan. 30.

Of the aforementioned five, Mason and Evans were the only two who played in Michigan's 2020 football season, while Cheeseman, Collins and Thomas all decided to quit before the year began.

Evans' Wolverine career was quite unique, with the Indianapolis native making a significant impact during his first three years on campus from 2016-18. He rushed for 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns during that span, but was then suspended for the entire 2019 season due to off-the-field issues.

Evans took the year to do what he needed to do to get back in good graces, and joined the team once again as a fifth-year senior in 2020. Unfortunately, the campaign did not go as planned, with Evans finishing fifth on the team in rushing yards with just 73.

He also chipped in nine receptions for 87 yards. It's worth noting that seniors and fifth-year seniors across the country could have returned in 2021 if they would have liked (and if they would have been invited back), with the 2020 campaign basically not existing in regards to year an athlete is.

Evans' and Mason's inclusions in the Senior Bowl, however, make it clear they won't be taking advantage of the NCAA's rule. U-M's five participants in the Senior Bowl so far are the most of any Big Ten program, with Ohio State checking in second with four.