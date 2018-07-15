Heading into last year, most thought then-sophomore running back Chris Evans would be the team’s primary ball-carrier, and that he had a very realistic shot of rushing for over 1,000 yards.

Then-junior Karan Higdon emerged as the team’s main runner, though, and Evans endured a bit of a disappointing season, only tallying 685 yards with a 5.1-yard per carry average.

Poor offensive line play was certainly a factor, though, and as a result, veteran position coach Ed Warinner was brought on to shore up the unit.

While hosting a youth 7-on-7 tournament in Wyandotte, Mich., yesterday, Evans admitted that he’s already seen a huge change in the team’s offensive line play.