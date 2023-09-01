It's almost as if Chris Partridge has entered a completely different Michigan program heading into his season back in Ann Arbor, a departure from what he experienced during his first stint with the program.

While the core values haven't changed, as Jim Harbaugh still has his fingerprints on the program just as much back then as he does now, there's a new attitude and new culture.

Winning helps the culture, of course, and the Wolverines have enjoyed plenty of it as of late.

For Partridge, there isn't exactly a simple answer for what's changed, even though he gets the question all the time.

"The victory stuff for the Ohio State game, number one," Partridge told reporters this week. "That's exciting to see. It's funny, I've gotten that question from a lot of different areas. I would liken it to this. First of all, the culture here is A-plus. The coaches and players, when you walk in this building when I came back, it is an A-plus culture. If you just think of it like this, when I was here the first time, it was kind of just still developing. We weren't there yet. Jim's culture was developing and who he is. Now, it embodies who he is."

While the culture during his first stint in Ann Arbor wasn't bad, it was just in its infancy, as all good things take time to grow.

Partridge used an analogy that any parent can relate to when it comes to watching your children grow up and become their own person.

So, too, did the U-M culture.

"If you take a kid, you have a baby and they're four or five years old and you say, well, are you like mom or are you more like dad?" Partridge said. "You don't really know. Now, all of a sudden it's like, you're dad. I think that's what this team is. They're Jim and they embody him. Hard-working, blue-collar, and consistent, they play with no fear. They know he has their back and they have his back. That's what you feel when you come in here.

:It kind of started to happen and then I left and then it happened. I think that is the best way to look at it in terms of the differences from when I was here and coming back."