Maize & Blue Review can confirm reports that Chris Partridge will return to the Michigan coaching staff in 2023.

Josh Henschke posted his report regarding the impending addition of Partridge on Saturday.Insider - HQH Plus: One coaching addition, who’s out? | Page 2 | TheMaizeandBlueReview.com (rivals.com)

His staff role is not known at this time, as other moves will obviously need to take place first.

Partridge spent the last three seasons at Ole Miss, coaching safeties and was the play calling defensive coordinator in 2022.

Prior to that Partridge spent five seasons with Michigan. After one season as director of player personnel, he coached special teams as well as linebackers and safeties, each for two seasons.

Partridge was a monster on the recruiting trail for the Wolverines helping land Rashan Gary, Dax Hill, Chris Hinton, Cesar Ruiz and others.