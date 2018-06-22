While on the M Zone radio show today, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh invited Webber to be an honorary captain for a game this fall. Webber, a guest on the show, agreed.



“I’m just proud to have been a Wolverine throughout my time there, and more importantly, proud of my association with great men and great organizations like Michigan From the Heart where we can make a big impact," Webber said of a fundraiser for Mott Children's Hospital.

Webber was banned from the program for a decade for his part in the Ed Martin scandal in the 1990s. The former All-American led the Wolverines to back-to-back appearances in the NCAA national championship game in 1992 and 1993, but his relationship with the university, its fans and even the rest of the Fab Five has been strained since.

Jalen Rose said recently on his "Get Up" ESPN morning show he'd like to get the group back together again. The five haven't been together since 1993, he noted.

"I would love for him and the University of Michigan to see eye to eye," Rose said last week. "There are times families don't see eye to eye. I guess that's what we're dealing with at this point. Hopefully, we'll get through it.

"I love him. That's my brother. I don't want people to feel like I'm upset or bitter with C-Webb or the University of Michigan. I love them both. I would love for the Fab Give to be in the same place, at the same time."

Juwan Howard, who was on campus today for Michigan's basketball camp with his son, Jace, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King rounded out the most famous basketball recruiting class of all time. All four but Webber were in Atlanta to see Michigan's game with Louisville, a six-point loss, in the 2013 National Title game.