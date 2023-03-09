Good Counsel (Olney, MD.) class of 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles released a list of top 10 schools, with Michigan making the cut along with Ohio State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Penn State, Florida, Maryland, LSU, Florida State and Georgia.

Chiles is set to take a multiple day visit to Ann Arbor this weekend to check out spring practices and connect with individuals in the program.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pond linebacker made an unofficial visit to Michigan in January and came away so impressed that the Wolverines have been considered the leader in his recruitment since that point.

Linebackers coach Chris Partridge had some conversations with Chiles previously when Partridge was at Ole Miss, but the relationship has been building between the two since he was hired at Michigan.

Chiles also has a connection with fellow Good Counsel product and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins, who made his mark along the Michigan front with his play last season.

What comes out of this weekend's visit for Chiles will certainly be a topic of discussion in what is setting up to be a big weekend of recruiting for the program, with multiple high level prospects coming to campus.

Chiles is ranked as the No. 57 overall prospect in his class, the No. 2 recruit as his position and the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland, according to the Rivals rankings.