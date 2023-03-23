Class of 2024 offensive lineman Max Anderson released his top eight schools on Thursday afternoon, with Michigan making the cut, along with Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Anderson is a four-star recruit from Frisco, TX and is the No. 181 ranked prospect in the nation, the 36th ranked player in his state and the No. 13 recruit at his position, according to the Rivals rankings.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder recently visited Ann Arbor to take in spring practice and connect with the coaching staff.

Michigan currently has two offensive linemen committed in its class of 2024 in Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck.