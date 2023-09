The Buford, GA. product revoked his verbal commitment to the Wolverines in an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night.

Walker originally committed to the Wolverines in February, but recently made it publicly known that he was open to taking visits and hearing from other schools, as he tweeted on July 31 his recruitment was still “open” and “not 100% shut down.”

With Walker’s decommitment, Michigan currently has a lone member in its 2025 class in four-star defensive back Chris Ewald Jr., who committed to the program last December.

Ewald Jr. has also visited other schools while being committed to the Wolverines, so it will be interesting whether Michigan can retain the Florida native as the class begins to build.