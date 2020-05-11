Michigan is on a hot streak.

The Wolverines have landed 11 verbal pledges since the beginning of the dead period in March and scored big this weekend with a pair of commits in three-star linebacker Tyler McLaurin and three-star safety Rod Moore.

Michigan now has 13 commitments total with five in the Rivals250 and boasts the No. 6 recruiting class in the country, per Rivals.com.

