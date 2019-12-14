Michigan made a late surge for hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell and earned his commitment just a week before the early signing period.

A three-star prospect from Tampa (Fla.) Berkley, Harrell was pegged to end up closer to home. Both Florida State and Miami jockeyed for the pole position for the majority of his recruitment.

However, both had major question marks by the end of November. Florida State parted ways with head coach Willie Taggart, and Miami suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of Florida International.