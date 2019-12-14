Coach's Take: Perspective On Jaylen Harrell, Michigan Recruiting In Florida
Michigan made a late surge for hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell and earned his commitment just a week before the early signing period.
A three-star prospect from Tampa (Fla.) Berkley, Harrell was pegged to end up closer to home. Both Florida State and Miami jockeyed for the pole position for the majority of his recruitment.
However, both had major question marks by the end of November. Florida State parted ways with head coach Willie Taggart, and Miami suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of Florida International.
That opened up the door for Michigan.
The Wolverines hosted him for an unofficial visit and got him back on campus just a week later for an official visit. Soon after, Michigan became the team to beat and eventually won him over.
“I have great respect for Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, Coach (Shaun) Nua and Coach (Don) Brown,” said Berkley head coach Dominick Ciao. “They did a very impressive job of recruiting him. Because of them, Jaylen felt like it was the correct fit for him. Jaylen is a tremendous player and a great young man. He carried his recruitment humbly. We are very excited about him going to Michigan.”
