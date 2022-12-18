Coastal Carolina transfer Josaiah Stewart commits to Michigan
Michigan continues its hot streak in the portal, this time addressing the defensive side of the ball in its latest portal acquisition.
Coastal Carolina pass rusher Josaiah Stewart announced on Sunday that he plans to transfer to Ann Arbor to reunite with former high school teammate Mike Sainristil.
Stewart took to his social media accounts to make the news official.
One of the top pass rushers in the portal currently, Stewart set a school record in his true freshman season at Coastal Carolina with 12.5 sacks in 2021.
In 2022, he had 36 total tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
