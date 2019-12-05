That’s why I kill myself getting on the road. If I’m going to talk about these kids’ recruitments and abilities, I damn sure better be familiar with them. I do my best to get to different parts of the country and see as many targets as possible in various settings — camps, 7v7, practice and games.

I just can’t take couch potato recruiting analysts. It’s a disservice to both kids and customers. I’m not saying I’m a great evaluator. But I’m going to work my ass off to bring you the best information and provide thoughts from actually seeing these kids live.

Anyway, I’m going to get off my high horse now. Here are my five biggest takeaways from the new 2020 Rivals250 rankings.