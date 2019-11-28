Coffee House: What A Win Over Ohio State Would Mean For Michigan Recruiting
Wins don’t mean everything in recruiting. But some matter more than others.
In the case of this weekend’s rivalry game against Ohio State, Michigan has an opportunity to take its recruiting to the next level.
Yes, Michigan currently has a Top 10 recruiting class nationally. A win over Ohio State, however, would lead to more high profile victories on the trail and shape the way elite level recruits look at Michigan.
Recruits said they wanted to see Michigan win this season. But what they really meant was they wanted to see Michigan beat Ohio State.
The Notre Dame victory was great. Overcoming the bump in the road that has been Ohio State would be unfathomable. It’s not often a single win can alter the course of a program’s recruiting. But this Saturday is different.
It’s ‘The Game’ for a reason.
As of this morning, we had more than 30 recruits with Michigan offers on our visitors list excluding maybes and commits. That’s right, more than 30 confirmed visitors with Michigan offers.
