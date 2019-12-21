The Maize and Blue took care of business in their 86-44 win at Crisler Center, coming out with the appropriate intensity and jumping all over the Blue Hose early.

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team (along with most other clubs around the country) spent this past week dealing with exams and finals, while also prepping for today’s showdown with Presbyterian.

“Exams are always a tough time of year, because a lot of us have some tough classes,” redshirt junior center Austin Davis explained after the win.

“We were focused on those and focused on preparing for this game. We really came together [following the Oregon loss] and supported each other whenever we needed it.

“Coach [Juwan] Howard tells us to keep focus on the next game and to keep building habits, because we can’t do anything about the past.”

“We wanted to stick to the game plan,” senior center Jon Teske chimed in. “Everyone is going home, so we had to stay focused and locked in, with a lot of guys flying out tonight.

“We did that today, and we have the same approach with every game — watch film, scout and see what they do, and see how we can attack them.

“I’m proud of how the guys handled that today. We still had to go out and execute because there are no guaranteed wins.

“We did a good job of getting the lead and growing it with some of the bench guys.”

Several bench players made significant impacts throughout the afternoon for the Wolverines, with sophomore guard David DeJulius pouring in 12 points, freshman guard Cole Bajema recording nine and Davis tallying seven.

Davis’ eight rebounds also led the team this afternoon, and the redshirt junior center has begun to make a bigger impact as of late after not even seeing the court in three of U-M’s first four games of the year.

“Different games call for different roles for everybody,” Davis explained today. “I’ve just stuck with that and have stayed level headed.”

Bajema has also embraced his role during his short time at Michigan and it paid off today with a 3-of-4 showing from the floor, including a fancy stepback deep two he made in the second half with a foot on the three-point line.

“It’s awesome getting a chance to play with my teammates, and it’s been encouraging,” he exclaimed. “The speed of the game is a lot quicker — they say it’s fast, but it’s even faster than that.