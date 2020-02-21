Colin Castleton — 'It's Important To Produce When I Get The Opportunity To'
As recently as two weeks ago, most people had tomorrow’s game at Purdue tabbed as a loss for the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team.
An 0-5 start on the road this season was a large reason why, though the Maize and Blue have seemingly finally found a way to play well and win away from home, having flipped the script and gone 3-0 in their last three road contests (against Nebraska, Northwestern and Rutgers).
RELATED: Livers' Status, Guarding Trevion Williams
RELATED: Howard not Sure of Livers' Status for Tomorrow, Says He'll Travel
A trip to Mackey Arena is never easy though, and Michigan will be looking to win there for the first time since Glenn Robinson cashed in a layup at the buzzer to take down the Boilermakers, 77-76, in 2014.
“Staying connected on the road is very important, while also not letting the opponent go on runs,” freshman guard Franz Wagner explained this afternoon when asked what lessons the club has learned on the road.
“A lot of it comes back to how good we’ve played defensively the last few weeks — that’s where we’ve made our biggest improvements.
“It’s important to stay connected and focused, especially after a few bad possessions. The other important factors all remain the same as if we were playing at Crisler, because it is still just a basketball game after all.”
Wagner referenced it, but to say Michigan’s defense has improved lately would be a major understatement. The Wolverines have held four of their last six opponents to 34.9 percent shooting or worse, and have held five of the six to 65 points or fewer.
“[The defensive progress has come from us] being connected and focusing on defensive rebounds,” sophomore center Colin Castleton added.
“We’re also blocking out and communicating better, and Coach [Juwan] Howard has really preached the little details to us.”
A report surfaced about Castleton this past weekend following Sunday’s 89-65 beatdown of Indiana that involved him being spotted back inside Crisler Center later that day working on his game.
The 6-11 sophomore played just two minutes against the Hoosiers and is only averaging 8.4 per game, but has nonetheless stayed incredibly positive and embraced his role.
This was best evident during Wednesday night’s 60-52 win at Rutgers when he came in off the bench in the second half and provided the team with a spark, scoring five points and pulling down four boards in only 10 minutes of action.
“I’m going to just keep doing what I’m doing, and that means whatever Coach wants me to do to get ready for the next team,” the sophomore said.
“I’ve been doing the little things, especially on my own time. I’ve been watching more film, because it’s important to produce when I get the opportunity to produce.
“Staying positive is a big thing I think about as well, and I make sure to work hard every day. We’ve grown so much over the year, and have been through a lot of ups and downs.
“We’ve really figured it out though, especially with the depth and the way our bench can help us in the long run. Everyone 1-15 needs to stay ready, because you’ll never know when your time will be called.
“Coming off the bench is 100 percent mental, and it’s about staying prepared and locked in. I treat it as if I’m a starter, and doing what all the starter do to get ready.”
Notes
• Junior forward Isaiah Livers suffered an ankle injury during last Sunday's win against Indiana, and missed this week's Rutgers contest as a result.
“He might seem a little down and frustrated, and that's because he is," Wagner explained. "He’s done a great job staying ready though and working on conditioning. His mindset and the way he goes about things make it clear how hard of a worker he is.
"Isaiah wants to get back as fast as possible, and he’ll show how good he is once he comes back.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook