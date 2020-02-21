As recently as two weeks ago, most people had tomorrow’s game at Purdue tabbed as a loss for the Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team. An 0-5 start on the road this season was a large reason why, though the Maize and Blue have seemingly finally found a way to play well and win away from home, having flipped the script and gone 3-0 in their last three road contests (against Nebraska, Northwestern and Rutgers).

Michigan Wolverines basketball sophomore center Colin Castleton is averaging 3.3 points per game this year. (AP Images)

A trip to Mackey Arena is never easy though, and Michigan will be looking to win there for the first time since Glenn Robinson cashed in a layup at the buzzer to take down the Boilermakers, 77-76, in 2014. “Staying connected on the road is very important, while also not letting the opponent go on runs,” freshman guard Franz Wagner explained this afternoon when asked what lessons the club has learned on the road. “A lot of it comes back to how good we’ve played defensively the last few weeks — that’s where we’ve made our biggest improvements. “It’s important to stay connected and focused, especially after a few bad possessions. The other important factors all remain the same as if we were playing at Crisler, because it is still just a basketball game after all.” Wagner referenced it, but to say Michigan’s defense has improved lately would be a major understatement. The Wolverines have held four of their last six opponents to 34.9 percent shooting or worse, and have held five of the six to 65 points or fewer. “[The defensive progress has come from us] being connected and focusing on defensive rebounds,” sophomore center Colin Castleton added. “We’re also blocking out and communicating better, and Coach [Juwan] Howard has really preached the little details to us.” A report surfaced about Castleton this past weekend following Sunday’s 89-65 beatdown of Indiana that involved him being spotted back inside Crisler Center later that day working on his game. The 6-11 sophomore played just two minutes against the Hoosiers and is only averaging 8.4 per game, but has nonetheless stayed incredibly positive and embraced his role.