Michigan football punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff on Saturday night with a 26-0 defeat of Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. Fifth-year senior defensive back Mike Sainristil led the way with two forced fumbles on the night, one that finished with him hoisting the Big Ten Championship Game MVP trophy.

Just hours prior to Michigan's celebration, No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, which created one of the more chaotic championship Saturdays in recent memory.

With top-ranked Georgia's loss, Michigan officially slid into the No. 1 spot for the final CFP release, which came out on Sunday afternoon.

Washington, as expected, came in at No. 2, right behind the Wolverines.

Texas and Alabama came in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

Michigan is now slated to take on Alabama in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines and the Crimson Tide will meet for the first time since 2019, in what was Jim Harbaugh's fifth season as Michigan's head coach.

The Crimson Tide got the best of the Wolverines in that 2019 Citrus Bowl by a score of 35-16

Michigan will have 28 days to prepare for Alabama before meeting the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.