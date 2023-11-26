When Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the Michigan coaching staff discuss their team, when they say the players do not flinch in the face of adversity, it's certainly not lip service.

Everything the players have had to endure this entire season is enough proof that this isn't the Michigan of old, there's no caving to pressure, and there's no blinking in the face of adversity.

In fact, the team embraces it. It craves adversity and to be counted out.

The Michigan vs. Everybody mantra isn't some fancy slogan to sell on a few pieces of clothing, it's the way the program has been living after the last three months or so.

They've quickly realized that once you're at the top, the target only grows bigger and the ground you're standing on is far from steady. It's a crumbling landscape and one false move can topple everything you've built.

If this U-M team has proven anything, though, is that the only way the castle falls is due to the actions of the team alone and not the outside pressures.

At first, the team was without Harbaugh for three games shortly before the season began. An unexpected distraction the team saw right through.

Then, with a collective effort from those within the conference, the Big Ten tried to level the program once again during a crucial stretch, suspending Harbaugh for three games.

The in-person scouting violations committed by Connor Stalions have been well-publicized by now.

The major uproar that stemmed from that from across the country made Tony Petitti take unprecedented measures to punish the university.

Without Harbaugh during the team's most crucial stretch of the season, the team did not blink, it did not flinch and it took care of business.

The old U-M likely would've caved under the pressure, especially when it came to a pressure situation like beating Ohio State.

Lo and behold, the program remains unscathed and making any argument that the Wolverines had an unfair competitive advantage due to the in-person scouting is immediately debunked.

Now, the next argument taking place is that any win in the past three seasons by the NCAA will be vacated, which is a ridiculous sentiment in itself. Show me where U-M played with any ineligible players and I'll give you the argument. Until then, I won't hold my breath.

What's the excuse going to be next?

As the goalposts continue to move when it comes to the Wolverines program as a whole, the team continues to carry on like it is totally oblivious to the outside world.

The Wolverines have dealt with a season of body blows and have absorbed every single one. When outside forces tried to go for the haymaker, the program pulled the rope-a-dope and missed every single one, with the Big Ten and others who created the most noise about Stalions' operation whiffing in thin air.

With one more game to prove itself in the conference, the program is on the verge of a three-peat as conference champions, the class of the conference.

Despite its best efforts to take that away, even with the conference arguing it's not about the student-athletes, it seems only fitting the season ended the way it did.

Until then, sit back, relax and wait to see what the next round of excuses will be to invalidate what U-M has tried to accomplish.