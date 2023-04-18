The Michigan Football program enters the 2023 season as high as it has ever been. The Wolverines have beaten their biggest rivals, Ohio State, in consecutive seasons by a combined 37 points. They are defending back-to-back Big Ten Champions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh thinks this is his best team yet and Vegas agrees, ranking Michigan with the 4th best odds to win the National Championship. So some were shocked to see Michigan ranked #6 in ESPN's latest FPI Rankings.

Where did they come up with this? I'm not trying to write one of those articles where anything less than being ranked #1 is considered disrespectful. I like data and analytic based arguments. Whether it is in our 'By the Numbers' series where I only let the data make my case. Or even something like my recent ranking of Big Ten Head coaches where I created a formula that required a 21-column spreadsheet. I try to take emotion out of it and let the numbers talk. So when I saw ESPN ranked Michigan at #6 in their latest FPI Rankings, I decided to let their numbers do the talking. They didn't have much to say. Let's talk about Michigan first. Everything I said about Michigan's accomplishments in the last two seasons doesn't mean much this year. They aren't more likely to beat Ohio State because they won in dominating fashion the last two seasons. But where those results do matter is when you consider what Michigan is bringing back in 2023.



SP+ vs FPI at ESPN

Back in February, Bill Connelly of ESPN ran an article on analyzing college football team's returning production in 2023. He explained why returning production doesn't necessarily guarantee a team will be good, but there is a correlation between teams improving or regressing. According to Connelly, Michigan has the 5th most returning production in 2023 behind Florida State, Kansas, FAU, and Wyoming. This is eye-opening because Michigan finished 3rd last season in ESPN's SP+ rankings, also provided by Connelly. SP+ is considered one of the best metric-based rankings in college football. More on that in a moment. Here is what Connely had to say regarding Michigan's returning production; "It's pretty jarring to see a team that made the CFP one year also rank in the top five in returning production the next. The Wolverines are projected to return quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back and Heisman hopeful Blake Corum and nine of their 12 defenders with 400-plus snaps. Plus, Jim Harbaugh made deft use of the portal, adding reinforcements to both the linebacking corps and an already-awesome offensive line. Both Ohio State and Penn State enter 2023 with hopes of preventing a third straight Big Ten title for Michigan, but they'll have to clear a really high bar." A pretty obvious case made by Connely here. Michigan, Big Ten Champions, and College Football Playoff participants return 81% of their production from last season including starting quarterback, Heisman-level running back, and portal additions that upgrade already strong units. That's a formula for a team to not only be good, but to improve.





ESPN SP+ RANKINGS TEAM SP+ 1. Georgia 31.7 2. Ohio State 30.0 3. Michigan 28.8 4. Alabama 27.5 5. Penn State 24.5

So it should have come as no surprise when Connely released his SP+ rankings on ESPN for 2023 he had Michigan ranked third behind Georgia and Ohio State. Yes, we could argue Michigan deserves to be above Ohio State, but the margin between the two in his rankings is razor-thin. We can nitpick whether Ohio State will have the best offense in 2023 with a new quarterback with Connely making the assumption they can. What we see in ESPN's FPI rankings however is no razor-thin margin or room to nitpick. Where Connolly says Michigan is essentially tied with Ohio State, ESPN's FPI says Michigan is nowhere near the Buckeyes. That isn't the craziest part.

ESPN FPI RANKINGS TEAM FPI 1. Ohio State 31.5 2. Alabama 28.2 3. Georgia 27.4 4. LSU 22.1 5. Texas 21.9 6. Michigan 21.4