We were told after Jim Harbaugh's dalliance with the Minnesota Vikings that pursuing the NFL was going to be a one-time thing and that he would stay in Ann Arbor for as long as he was wanted.

Guess what?

Michigan has won the National Championship under his leadership, he's going to be wanted until he cannot physically coach anymore.

So why are we here heading into year three of an NFL song and dance after specifically being told it wouldn't happen again?

It's because Harbaugh has an NFL itch that he's agonizing over whether to scratch or not.

And that's fine, he has every right to do so.

So why not just come out and say it?

Say you want to explore your NFL options, say that you still want to be in Ann Arbor but would be open to listening to what the NFL has to say but not necessarily jump at the first team that shows interest.

Yes, he doesn't owe the public anything. He's done his job but his relationship with the NFL has been dangling over the heads of recruits and transfer portal prospects for years by other programs, publicly embracing it until the NFL windows are closed for good at least lets people know where you stand.

That brings us to the contract talks.

We've seen across college football that extensions can be worked on, and agreed upon, in a matter of days.

So, why has this new deal, which has taken on various forms, taken nearly two years to work on?

It's because he wants to see his NFL options.

Which, again, he has every right to do so.

Yes, the contract language might not be to his liking but constant speed bumps always seem to pop up when there is some type of progress made on the contract itself.

Money is agreed upon, staff salary pool is there, the years are there...

Now, we're in January when the NFL hiring season is upon us.

It's OK to put the contract talks on hold while you explore your options. Your future is your responsibility and you've deserved the opportunity to go ahead and look towards what you're going to do for the rest of your career.

Instead of making it seem like the negotiation process is a mess, why not say what you want to do? The Chargers and Falcons interview make it crystal clear that the NFL desire is still there.

Why not head to the negotiation table if you truly want to be in Ann Arbor after instead of letting things come out publicly?

It would not come as a surprise if things magically progress forward once the NFL hiring window closes.

You only get so many chances to pursue something until the window closes for good and, with the NFL, which is such a fickle place, you only get so many chances.

With the university held hostage until things become more clear what he wants to do, why not be public with your true desires?

No one would blame him.