If you're not a Michigan fan or have a soft spot for the football program, you're likely not going to find much sympathy for a program that has been squarely under the spotlight of the NCAA for the better part of the 2023 season.

First, it was 'hamburgergate' where Jim Harbaugh ended up serving a three-game self-imposed suspension by U-M in hopes of appeasing the NCAA. Now, it's all about Connor Stalions and sign-stealing allegations that may or may not have gone too far depending on how you interpret a vague NCAA rule.

While some are screaming from the mountaintops that the Wolverines cheated and the process that Stalions stole signs gave the program a competitive advantage.

You can guess where most of the hot air is coming from within the conference.

Now, the Wolverines are facing the potential of being without Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season because the Big Ten took extraordinary measures to punish the football program. Something we have not seen before from a conference in our lifetime.

Whether you feel it is right or not, the Wolverines struck back with scathing statements demanding due process and filing an injunction in hopes of getting Harbaugh back on the sidelines.

While the injunction didn't happen in time for the Penn State game, the result drew more ire from the national perspective, with the program showing emotion after a tumultuous week.

Somehow the emotion shows somehow made people believe that the Wolverines are the victim and not keeping the bigger picture in mind.

That bigger picture is crystal clear: The Wolverines are the villain, something most in the U-M fanbase aren't necessarily familiar with, or, perhaps, comfortable with.

You have to embrace it like the team is.

On Monday, Harbaugh made a comment that drew even more ire from the nation, making an off-hand comment about his team should be viewed in the national eye.