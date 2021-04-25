 COLUMN: Michigan Basketball's Howard Building A Power, Football Sleepers
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-25 13:06:54 -0500') }} football Edit

COLUMN: Howard Building A Power With Character, Football Darkhorses, Wagner

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Several thoughts following a busy weekend of phone calls and preparation for the basketball recruiting and football preview issues (yes, we’re already working on it) …

Starting with hoops …

We caught up with five-star Caleb Houstan and three-star Will Tschetter for features in our hoops recruiting issue coming out next month. We’ve spoken with them before, but man, these kids are impressive.

SUNDAY THOUGHTS: Howard building a power, potential football dark horses, Franz Wagner and More

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard have had busy springs
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and basketball coach Juwan Howard have had busy springs
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
