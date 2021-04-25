Several thoughts following a busy weekend of phone calls and preparation for the basketball recruiting and football preview issues (yes, we’re already working on it) …

Starting with hoops …

We caught up with five-star Caleb Houstan and three-star Will Tschetter for features in our hoops recruiting issue coming out next month. We’ve spoken with them before, but man, these kids are impressive.

MORE ...

SUNDAY THOUGHTS: Howard building a power, potential football dark horses, Franz Wagner and More

RELATED

RELATED: Importance Of Camaraderie Being Stressed Within Michigan's QB Room

RELATED: Complete Breakdown Of Michigan Football's 2021 Scholarship Situation



