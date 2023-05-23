It's been a few days since the Shemy Schembechler situation came to a head, which is now considered a national news story. Our stance on the whole situation has largely been to not have a stance as we didn't want to touch this highly toxic topic.

We didn't want to be reactionary.

However, as we've let things breathe, had an opportunity to examine the facts and formulate our own thoughts on the matter it's clear that Michigan missed the mark during the whole situation.

U-M, as a whole, failed in the common sense department.

We are entering a world where background checks formulated into a computer program is the bare minimum when it comes to the hiring process. The times are changing. With social media now leaving an even bigger footprint than typing a social security number into a box, it's more important to do research and vetting as potential employees are more than just self-sufficient beings helping your company become more efficient, they're a direct reflection of your company, whether you like it or not.

This is where U-M failed.

An institution that failed to do the appropriate background checks and research. Instead, electing to just 'go with it' due to their last name and affinity with the football program.



Checks now need to extend to social media. Whether it's content shared, 'liked' or however it gets represented. As easy as it is for people to find inappropriate content, it should be even easier for these types of red flags to show up for someone going through the basic hiring process.

People will look at the Schembechler situation and cry for free speech. While you have a right to your opinion, and that will always be the case, it doesn't make sharing racist and transphobic messaging on a professional account acceptable.

Social media has enabled inherently toxic viewpoints to bubble to the surface. While it's not the opinion of all, there's no denying the hatred and 'troll' culture rearing its ugly head in recent years, especially on a platform such as Twitter.

The content in question on Twitter is appalling.

There's no excusing it away as an accidental button push or not understanding the content, the racial and transphobic messaging is clear as day, which makes the failures on U-M's part even more astonishing.

Again, this is not something that can be excused away, it's a failure, and U-M as an institution needs to realize this to avoid any further situations like this in the future.

But the damage is done and no words through a crisis PR firm can fix that fact. Actions speak louder than words and it's clear there is work to be done.

Being sorry for being caught and showing you're sorry by making an actual change are two different things and that doesn't mean one can't get to that point.

This begs the question, do people deserve second chances?

Depending on the situation, yes. But situations like this do not need to be on U-M's time, it needs to be on the individual's time. There was no other solution to this than to permanently sever ties.

Or just not getting into the situation in the first place.

Now, the two are forever linked due to the actions of one person, a situation that could've been avoided in the first place.

No amount of 'scrubbing' of likes or deleting social media accounts will take away the fact of things hiding in plain sight.

This isn't about opposing viewpoints. This isn't about denying someone the freedom of speech and thought. This isn't about silencing people. This is about stopping evil and malicious attacks whether behind a keyboard or in person that have no place in this world. Racism has no place in society and there is more proof that we, as a human race, have a long way to go, whether that's the color of our skin, our sexual orientation, or our religious beliefs. We live in a universe of different people and we must learn to accept that.

One way of living might not be the right way. The sooner we all understand that the sooner we may find peace for future generations.

This is an unfortunate blip on U-M's radar that has had a few happen in recent memory. This one could've been avoided entirely, which makes the situation even worse.