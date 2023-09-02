Michigan has the best offensive line unit in the country. The back-to-back Joe Moore Award winners kept NFL talent and added multi-year starters in the portal. A group so talented and deep, coaches could start a dozen or so players.

The story has been competition, that has now bled into the season. But now the group is lacking something, continuity.

Last season, Michigan knew its starters with LT Ryan Hayes, LG Trevor Keegan, C Olu Oluwatimi, and RG Zak Zinter. Only Olu was new in 2021. RT was a competition with Karsen Barnhart and Trente Jones.

This meant the OL spent most of the offseason with the same 6 players playing as 1s.

This season, is much different.

Only Keegan and Zinter were known starters. Barnhart and Jones return, but Barnhart competed at LT. Three centers competed at times with Stanford transfer Drake Nugent, Greg Crippen, and Raheem Anderson. Ladarius Henderson and Myles Hinton also transferred into the tackle battle that also included Jeffrey Persi and others at times. In 2022, Michigan chose from two possible offensive line starters, in 2023 the possible lineups were countless.

So in the first game of the season, Michigan started (L-R) Barnhart, Keegan, Nugent, Zinter, Hinton.

Keegan and Zinter returned as starters, but each had new players next to them on each shoulder. This group simply hasn’t taken a ton of snaps together.

So much of an offensive line's success depends on cohesiveness. Players know what the player next to them will do, and how to read and react to each other. The line is like a team within the team. The depth Michigan has is a strength.

Competition forces improvement. But now the starters need continuity. Michigan has to choose its starting five.

The longer the rotations go, the more the group isn’t able to blend. The offensive lines in the last two seasons have been like well-oiled machines.

That requires consistency.

It is expected Henderson and Jones will start next week, then coaches hope to have a starting five settled by week 4 against Rutgers.

The sooner they can settle that starting five, though, may yield bigger results.