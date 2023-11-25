You don't want to wish away time, especially right now in the glory days of Michigan football, but it hasn't been more clear who is ready to be handed the torch of the prized Ferrari that is U-M than Sherrone Moore.

No one is wishing away Jim Harbaugh, not even close, he is a big reason why the Wolverines are where they are right now.

However, you can't look at what Moore has done in his time as acting head coach and not see the future of the program.

A top-10 win on the road in Happy Valley? Check. A top-10 win against Ohio State in what is essentially a game for all the marbles in the Big Ten? Check.

If Moore isn't your leading man when the time comes, I can't think of anyone else that would make the most sense.

The culture in Ann Arbor when it comes to becoming the head coach is different. You've seen what happens when an outsider comes in to take over, it's an unmitigated disaster.

You have to understand U-M football, breathe it, live it.

While Moore never wore the winged helmet unlike Harbaugh, he's beaten the Buckeyes with the deck stacked against him and that's all you need to know.

An unblemished head coaching record with two top-10 wins.

If that's not good enough, then you don't have a pulse.

What's most important for Harbaugh moving forward is to try and keep Moore with the program for as long as possible. While he will certainly be a hot commodity with the coaching market this offseason, he has a chance to be paid handsomely by the program and also continue to learn under Harbaugh.

When the time comes that Harbaugh decides to step away, you have someone ready to step in. The more seamless a coaching transition can be, the more you're likely to be successful moving forward.

Moore has earned his stripes when the entire world was against the U-M program. Like his teams, they've never flinched and only continued the excellence from the groundwork that Harbaugh has laid up to this point.

Take a bow, Sherrone Moore, you've earned it.

And he might've just stamped his contract as the next coach of the Michigan Wolverines.