Every team prepares for sudden change in all facets of the game. Quick scores, turnovers and everything else in between can happen in a moments notice and you can’t be caught unprepared in the game of football.

What they don’t teach you is what to do when your head coach is unavailable to coach within minutes of kickoff.

It would’ve been easy to explain away the Wolverines losing against Penn State on Saturday, the tumultuous 24 hours finally took its toll on the human mind that’s been battered with distractions all season long.

Instead of folding, the team looked at distractions square in the eyes and spit in the face of adversity.

THIS is Michigan.

This is what the program is all about.

No challenge is too big or too small for the entire program, no amount of distractions can derail the common goal that has been set in motion since day one. Everyone plays for each other and everyone is about the team. When one goes down, the other steps up.

A U-M program from a few years ago likely would’ve lost that game under similar circumstances and it likely would not have been close, either.

The ability of not only having the correct combination of players in place but an elite staff that can step in and step up when one of their own goes down is what has taken this program to new heights.

It’s a mental thing. A mental fortitude that doesn’t allow you to crumble under immense pressure.

Yes, winning helps, but it’s how you win that matters.

People will be quick to write off the gutsy win over the Nittany Lions as tainted, that “cheated” wins deserve an asterisk or PSU was simply just not good enough despite being good enough when playing against Ohio State.

What the Wolverines did on Saturday won’t get the credit it deserves but that’s not what the program is about. A brief show of emotion after the game and the page is quickly turned to the last two games of the season with everything to play for.

This is the Michigan that everyone had hoped it could be under Jim Harbaugh. A living and breathing being that can still function if a major piece is taken away.

Just like the human body can’t live without the heart, no punishment can take the heart of this program away.

The standard was set a long time ago, you’re just now seeing it in motion, it took some time to get there.

THIS is Michigan now.