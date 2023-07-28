Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is a bit of an enigma when it comes to finding a consensus amongst the national media in terms of what kind of quarterback he can be heading into the 2023 season.

While all agree he has talent, there doesn't seem to be any consistency as to whether he can take his game up another notch this year.

To those who are hyping McCarthy up, I am buying the hype that he's going to take the Wolverines up another level this season.

Let's start with last season. Unable to throw until fall camp, McCarthy missed the entire offseason being able to create chemistry with his wide receivers. Whether it's running simple routes or basic throwing drills, his first taste of throwing passes to the group of receivers he had last year was during fall camp in which he only had a month of consistent reps until the season began.

The late start showed in certain parts of the year, especially with the deep ball. He'd either slightly overthrow his receivers or the receivers did him no favors by dropping passes.

When you talk about the Wolverines wanting to revolutionize the passing game, executing at least half of those dropped passes or missed long balls would result in everyone discussing a very different U-M passing attack.

Despite the misses, when McCarthy was on, he was very good. Being able to make something out of nothing, the Wolverines haven't had an accurate arm talent like his since Chad Henne or perhaps Drew Henson.

This is why I am buying the hype this offseason with McCarthy. Coming into next week's fall camp stronger and with an entire offseason with his offensive unit. I believe that the Wolverines can take the next step if McCarthy also takes the next step in his game.

With Jim Harbaugh praising his leadership skills and his willingness to help the team however he can, there's no doubt that there will be an improvement in his game.

Now, whether the offense opens things up more, it might not necessarily need to reinvent the wheel. If simple execution takes place, that would mean that McCarthy's numbers will go up on its own.

He's not the type of quarterback to make mistakes. Outside of his pick-sixes against Tcy, the absolute worst time to make the biggest mistakes of the year, he played a clean brand of football, which helped the Wolverines immensely in 2022.

What 2023 looks like with a healthy Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards remains to be seen but I have zero doubts that McCarthy will up his game.

Perhaps not first-round NFL Draft level, but he doesn't need to be that. He just needs to take what he did last year and tighten things up.

The Wolverines will go as far as McCarthy's arm and legs will take them in 2023.