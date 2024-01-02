The last three seasons of Michigan football have been about flipping the narrative, destroying major talking points, rewriting them and quieting the loudest people in the room.

They said U-M couldn't beat Michigan State. Check.

They said U-M couldn't beat Ohio State. Check.

They said Jim Harbaugh could never lead his program to Indianapolis. Check.

They said U-M could never make it to the College Football Playoff. Check.

Harbaugh can't win the big one. Check.

With all the demons looming above the program, most of them have been vanquished leaving those who have doubted the U-M program almost speechless and left whimpering back into their damp and dark troll caves.

The final blow, the death knell if you will, can happen on Monday as the Wolverines will face Washington for all the marbles.

It's a chance to vanquish the final talking point, to get the 10-ton elephant squarely off the backs of every person within the U-M program.

Gone are the days when the program is just happy to be where they are, to enjoy the short-term success and whatever happens next is a happy bonus.

Now, the program is on the precipice of greatness. To have your name etched in stone for the remainder of time, to go out as champions, just as what the program set out to do at the beginning of the year.

The future can be completely rewritten if the Wolverines get the win on Monday, a chance to wipe the slate clean and force those who have doubted what Harbaugh has been building in Ann Arbor to be silenced and watched it play out.

Everything that happened this season, including all the controversy and the discourse that stemmed from it, was the chapters of the book that have been written so far.

What happens on Monday against the Huskies will be the epilogue and how this story will be defined.

Yes, the program killed all of the major talking points but one major one still stands.

The showdown of a blockbuster film that you knew was building, like a crescendo of a haunting symphony.

A national championship.

One more win changes everything for the program.