Commit Impact: What Landing Greg Crippen Means For Michigan
Michigan ended its commitment drought on Wednesday after earning a commitment from 2021 Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound center from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Ohio State, Pitt, Purdue, USC and others.
Crippen, who was previously committed to Notre Dame, is the third member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
Here are some quick takes on what Crippen’s commitment means for the Wolverines.
