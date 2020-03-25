News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-25 16:33:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Commit Impact: What Landing Greg Crippen Means For Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan ended its commitment drought on Wednesday after earning a commitment from 2021 Rivals250 offensive lineman Greg Crippen.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound center from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy committed to Michigan over offers from Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Ohio State, Pitt, Purdue, USC and others.

Florida offensive lineman Greg Crippen committed to Michigan.
Florida offensive lineman Greg Crippen committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

Crippen, who was previously committed to Notre Dame, is the third member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Crippen’s commitment means for the Wolverines.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}