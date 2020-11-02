Plenty of Michigan Wolverines commits took the gridiron over the weekend in high school football action. Postseason play is in full swing in Michigan and elsewhere, meaning several pledges are looking to make deep playoff runs. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed: RELATED: Rivals250 DL Joe Strickland Talks Michigan, Recent Visit RELATED: Podcast With Special Guest Michigan DL Commit TJ Guy

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Junior Colson and Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood picked up a big victory over the weekend, 28-24, over Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence. (The Wolverine)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and Detroit Cass Tech won their first-round playoff matchup without ever needing to suit up or step foot on the field. Detroit Edsel Ford was forced to forfeit the game, giving the Technicians the win and allowing them to advance. Cass Tech is undefeated so far this season and ranks at No. 2 in the state, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Andrel Anthony and his East Lansing (Mich.) High club, which sits at No. 9 in MaxPreps' state rankings, are also undefeated on the year, which earned them a first-round bye last week. Season Stats: In the two games in which stats were available, Anthony racked up 187 receiving yards with one touchdown. Up Next: vs. Portage (Mich.) Central 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Junior Colson's Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood squad registered a 28-24 win over Thompson's Station (Tenn.) Independence over the weekend to conclude the regular season with a 6-4 mark. Season Stats: In the three games in which stats were available, Colson has 20 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and a quarterback hurry, while playing both inside and outside linebacker. He also has a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown this season. Up Next: vs. Smyrna (Tenn.) Stewarts Creek 11/6

The Skinny: Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, home of Michigan quarterback pledge J.J. McCarthy and center commit Greg Crippen, improved to 6-0 with a dominant win over Miami Northwestern, 49-14. IMG is the top team in the entire nation, according to MaxPreps. McCarthy threw four touchdown passes in the triumph. That was the final game that IMG has on its slate, though the club may schedule a game in late November. Season Stats: In the five games in which stats were made available, McCarthy is 83-of-136 passing (61 percent) for 1,179 yards and 12 scores. He has also rushed for 104 yards with a touchdown.

The Skinny: Michigan kicker/punter commit Tommy Doman and Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary's advanced in the playoffs after beating Pinckney (Mich.) High, 38-14. Doman connected on a 31-yard field goal attempt. Season Stats: This season, Doman has made three field goals, including nailing a 53-yarder and a 47-yarder. Up Next: vs. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan running back pledge Tavierre Dunlap's crew had a bye this past weekend, one week after he amassed 224 rushing yards in a loss to Austin (Texas) Akins. Season Stats: In the three games where stats were available, Dunlap has rushed for 468 yards and four touchdowns, including a 99-yard scoring scamper. Up Next: vs. San Marcos (Texas) High 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson, ranked No. 24 in the state by MaxPreps, started off the postseason with a 41-15 victory over Farmington (Mich.) High. Up Next: vs. Southfield (Mich.) A&T 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Dominick Giudice's New Monmouth (N.J.) Mater Dei team improved to 4-1 after taking down Rumson-Fair Haven (N.J.) High, 26-19. Up Next: at Englishtown (N.J.) Manalapan 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Jaydon Hood, cornerback pledge Ja'Den McBurrows and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas notched a bounce-back win, , 31-7, over Deland (Fla.) High. MaxPreps has McBurrows' group ranked at No. 6 in the state. Season Stats: In the one game where stats were made available (a season-opening win over Miami Gardens TRU Prep Academy), McBurrows posted two interceptions, including a game-sealing pick late in the fourth quarter. Up Next: vs. Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 11/6

The Skinny: 2022 Michigan tight end pledge Marlin Klein and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacochee posted a blowout victory over Indian Trail (N.C.) Metrolina Christian Academy, 56-7. Season Stats: In the one game in which stats are on record, Klein caught two touchdown passes, a 21-yarder and a six-yard score. Up Next: at Blairsville (Ga.) Union County 11/6

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Quintin Somerville and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro beat Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel, 48-20. Up Next: at Gilbert (Ariz.) Campo Verde 11/6