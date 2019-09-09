Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Arizona quarterback JD Johnson has been committed to Michigan since last December. (Ralph Amsden)

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson completed 16-of-27 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in Pinnacle's (Ariz.) 63-46 victory over Horizon (Ariz.). Pinnacle is now 3-0 on the season with Johnson under center. Up Next: Bye

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy completed 7-of-10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown and added 23 yards on the ground and another score in a 35-0 blowout win over Chicago (Ill.) Curie. McCarthy didn't play much of the the second half. Up Next: vs. Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commits Nikhai Hill-Green and Osman Savage helped lead a strong defensive effort for Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances in a 64-0 shutout win over Clearwater (Fla.) American Collegiate Academy. St. Frances was terrific on the offensive side of the ball as well. Running back commit Blake Corum dashed for two touchdowns, and offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua led the way in the trenches. St. Frances in ranked No. 5 in the country by USA Today. Up Next: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning caught a 20-yard touchdown in Lincoln Way (Ill.) East's 31-10 victory over Naperville (Ill.) Central. Full stats from the contest were not available. Up Next: vs. Bradley (Ill.) Bourbonnais

Lincoln-Way East #2 QB Kyle Quinn to #3 WR AJ Henning @AJHenning3 as the Griffins strike first on their opening drive and lead 7-0. Watch live now on Comcast channel 💯 https://t.co/OEJKKKhwlB pic.twitter.com/jCqKAO9G3B — Chicago Comcast Network Sports (@CN100Sports) September 7, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson hauled in a 34-yard touchdown in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' 42-7 win over Kamehameha (Hawaii) Kapalama. Full stats were not available. Up Next: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)

No. 1 Saint Louis rolling early. Jayden de Laura connects with Roman Wilson on a 34-yard TD to give the Crusaders a 20-0 lead at 3:52 in the first quarter. @HawaiiPrepWorld pic.twitter.com/mSrq0hVwjB — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) September 7, 2019

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team fell to Bandera (Texas), 42-28. San Antonio (Texas) Christian is now 0-2. No stats were available. Up Next: vs. San Antonio (Texas) Cole

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner and his Lake Braddock (Va.) team had an open week. They will be back on the field this week against Hayfield (Va.). Up Next: vs. Hayfield (Va.)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's 40-19 win over Fountain (Colo.) Fort Carson. Eaglecrest is ranked No. 9 in Class 5A in the state of Colorado. Up Next: vs. Fort Collins (Colo.) Rocky Mountain

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra notched a 38-14 victory over La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat. JSerra is ranked No. 48 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Milton (Ga.)

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi paved the way for Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson in its 14-7 victory over St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lakeview. Stevenson is now 2-0. Up Next: vs. Romeo (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor and his Port Huron (Mich.) Northern team fell to Romeo (Mich.), 37-6. Northern is 1-1 this season. Up Next: St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lakeview.

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins led a superb defensive effort in Olney (Md.) Good Counsel's 19-7 win over Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph in a battle of top teams in Maryland. Good Counsel is ranked No. 46 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis was a key cog for Williamstown (N.J.) in its 28-7 season opening win over Vineland (N.J.). Up Next: vs. Millville (N.J.)

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead a strong defensive effort for Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall. But it wasn't enough as Jersey City (N.J.) St. Peter's Prep, one of the top teams in New Jersey, came out on top, 20-0. Up Next: vs. Brooklyn (N.Y.) South Shore

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige helped West Bloomfield's (Mich.) defense play well. However, their team lost to Beverly Hills (Mich.) Groves, 24-17 in a big upset. West Bloomfield was ranked No. 1 in the state of Michigan. Up Next: vs. Southfield (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant recorded two tackles in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's 25-6 win over Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter. Bergen Catholic is ranked No. 43 nationally by MaxPreps. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon helped lead a strong defensive effort in Belleville's (Mich.) 35-14 victory over Livonia (Mich.) Churchill. Belleville is now 2-0. Up Next: vs. Dearborn (Mich.)