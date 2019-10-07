Football season is here, and a number of Michigan football commits were in action for their respective high schools this weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Maryland running back Blake Corum is committed to Michigan

The Skinny: Michigan quarterback commit JD Johnson completed 15 of 27 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown with one interception in Phoenix (Ariz.) Pinnacle's 50-28 win over Phoenix (Ariz.) O'Connor. Pinnacle is now 5-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state of Arizona, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge

The Skinny: Four-star 2021 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy tossed five touchdowns in the first half before relaxing in the second half of La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy's 42-6 blow out win over Chicago (Ill.) De La Salle. Nazareth Academy is now 5-1 and ranked No. 11 in the state of Illinois, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Chicago (Ill.) Marist

JJ McCarthy doing JJ McCarthy things. Naz now up 28-0 after 1 quarter. pic.twitter.com/Ef0XEIDEP0 — Matt Lemming (@lemminginsider) October 5, 2019

The Skinny: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances took down Venice (Fla.), 49-7, in a national tilt. Michigan running back commit Blake Corum rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before resting in the second half. Meanwhile, linebacker commits Osman Savage and Nikhai Hill-Green played big roles in the shutout. Offensive line pledge Micah Mazzccua helped the offense generate 411 yards on the ground. Up Next: Open

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit AJ Henning scored two touchdowns in Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East's dominant 38-2 win over Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way Central. Lincoln Way East is 6-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state of Illinois, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Lockport (Ill.)

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Roman Wilson caught three passes for 33 yards in Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis' 41-7 blowout win over Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington. St. Louis is 8-0 and ranked No. 7 in the country, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Wai'anae (Hawaii)

The Skinny: Michigan wide receiver commit Eamonn Dennis rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns and scored on kickoff returns of 91 and 70 yards, respectively, in Shrewsbury (Mass.) St. John's 63-52 win over Dudley (Mass.) Shepherd Hill Region. St. John's is 2-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Shrewsbury (Mass.)

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Nick Patterson and his San Antonio (Texas) Christian team picked up their second win of the year, topping Austin (Texas) St. Michael's, 23-14. No stats were available. Up Next: vs. Austin (Texas) Hyde Park

The Skinny: Michigan tight end commit Matt Hibner recorded two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown in Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock's 40-12 win over Vienna (Va.) Oakton. Lake Braddock is 4-1 this year. Up Next: vs. Fairfax (Va.) Robinson

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Reece Atteberry anchored the offensive line and recorded two tackles on defense in Centennial (Colo.) Eaglecrest's close 14-11 loss to Aurora (Colo.) Grandview. Eaglecrest is now 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 17 in the state of Colorado, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Aurora (Colo.) Overland

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Jeffrey Persi and his San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra notched a big 35-3 win over Santa Margarita (Calif.) over the weekend. JSerra is now 5-1 and ranked No. 32 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Zak Zinter and his Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols notched a 36-19 win over Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy. Buckingham Browne & Nichols is now 2-1. Up Next: vs. Belmont (Mass.) Hill

The Skinny: Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi and Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson snapped a three-game losing streak with a 13-7 win over Utica (Mich.). Stevenson is now 3-3 on the season. Up Next: vs. Clinton Township (Mich.) Chippewa Valley

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Braiden McGregor recorded a sack and also caught a 12-yard touchdown in Port Huron (Mich.) Northern's 42-14 win over Fraser (Mich.). Northern is now 5-1 on the season. Up Next: Port Huron (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Kris Jenkins recorded a sack and helped Olney (Md.) Good Counsel play strong defensively in a 17-14 win over Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary's Ryken. Good Counsel is 5-1 and ranked No. 46 nationally, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga

The Skinny: Michigan defensive line commit Aaron Lewis helped lead a strong defensive effort in Williamstown's (N.J.) 41-0 shutout win over Atlantic City (N.J.). Williamstown is 5-0 and ranked No. 8 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Marlton (N.J.) Cherokee

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit Kalel Mullings scored on a rushing touchdown and made key plays on defensive in Milton (Mass.) Academy's 43-12 win over Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy. Milton Academy is now 3-0 this season. Up Next: vs. Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy

The Skinny: Four-star Michigan linebacker commit William Mohan helped lead a strong defensive effort for Brooklyn (N.Y.) Erasmus Hall in its 48-6 win over Staten Island (N.Y.) New Drop. Erasmus Hall is now 4-1 and ranked No. 6 in the state of New York, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Brooklyn (N.Y.) Lincoln

The Skinny: Michigan linebacker commit Cornell Wheeler and defensive back pledge Makari Paige made some key stops in West Bloomfield's (Mich.) 30-6 win over Rochester (Mich.) Adams. West Bloomfield is 5-1 this season and ranked No. 2 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.)

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Jordan Morant is still recovering from an injury and did not play in Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's 42-6 win over Irvington (N.J.). Bergen Catholic is 3-1 and ranked No. 3 in the state of New Jersey, per MaxPreps. It is unclear how long Morant will be out. Up Next: Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph

The Skinny: Michigan defensive back commit Andre Seldon locked down his side of the field help Belleville (Mich.) take down Dearborn (Mich.) Fordson, 20-19. Belleville is 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 10 in the state of Michigan, per MaxPreps. Up Next: vs. Livonia (Mich.) Stevenson