Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
High school football is back, and four 2022 Michigan Wolverines football commits took part in the action this past weekend.
Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:
QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High
The Skinny: Completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 203 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in a 44-21 loss to Mission Viejo (Calif.) High Aug. 20.
Up Next: vs. Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High Aug. 27
DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High
The Skinny: Jones' stats were not made available for his team's 20-14 loss to Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers Aug. 21.
Up Next: vs. Memphis (Tenn.) University Aug. 27
TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee
The Skinny: Caught three passes for 31 yards, with a long of 14 yards, in his squad's 35-21 setback to Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor. His 31 receiving yards checked in third on the team. He also served as Rabun Gap Nacochee's kickoff man, booting it away three times for three touchbacks, and place kicker, nailing one extra point on two attempts.
Up Next: at Gainesville (Ga.) East Forsyth Aug. 27
CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood
The Skinny: Did not play due to a minor injury, and his team lost, 56-28, to Nashville (Tenn.) Montgomery Bell.
Up Next: at Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy Aug. 27
