Commit Tracker: How Michigan Pledges Performed Over The Weekend

High school football is back and almost in full swing, with the state of Michigan joining in on the action this past weekend. The teams of 14 of Michigan's 15 2022 commitments took the gridiron over the weekend. Here is a breakdown of how future Wolverines performed:

Michigan Wolverines football commit Will Johnson notched an interception and punt return for touchdown last weekend. (EJ Holland / TheWolverine.com)

LB Aaron Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) High

The Skinny: His team beat Canton (Mich.) Plymouth, 62-7, Aug. 27. While none of his defensive stats were made available, Alexander did score a 54-yard rushing touchdown in the season opener. Up Next: vs. Dearborn (Mich.) High Sept. 2

QB Jayden Denegal, Apple Valley (Calif.) High

The Skinny: His team dropped its second-straight game to begin the year, falling 27-19 to Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) High Aug. 27. In addition to scoring one rushing touchdown (clip below), Denegal completed 14 passes for 134 yards, one touchdown and one interception, according to the Daily Press. Season Stats: Has racked up 337 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in two games, while also rushing for one score. Up Next: at Murietta (Calif.) Valley Sept. 3

DE Mario Eugenio, Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

The Skinny: Left his team's 25-15 win over Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale in the first quarter with a "lower body injury," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Up Next: at Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain Sept. 3

DE Kevonté Henry, Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger

The Skinny: Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger started off the season on the right foot, beating Calabasas (Calif.) High by a final score of 22-7 Aug. 27. Henry carried the ball four times on offense, totaling six yards. Up Next: at Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham Sept. 3

DB Will Johnson, Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South

The Skinny: Johnson played cornerback on defense last season, but was moved to safety this year so that he can make more plays and not be left on an island, since other teams routinely avoided his side of the field in 2020. The five-star got it done in all three phases, returning a punt for a touchdown, notching an interception and taking a jet sweep 18 yards to the one-yard line in his squad's 42-0 win over Detroit Renaissance. Up Next: at St. Clair Shores (Mich.) Lakeview Sept. 2

OL Connor Jones, Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge

The Skinny: Helped Palmer Ridge to a 49-14 season-opening victory over Pueblo (Colo.) East Aug. 26. Up Next: at Colorado Springs (Colo.) Mesa Ridge Sept. 2

DB Kody Jones, Germantown (Tenn.) High

The Skinny: Germantown bounced back to beat Memphis (Tenn.) University, 28-23, and improve to 1-1 on the campaign. Jones had 113 rushing yards — including a 56-yard rush down to the one-yard line — in the triumph. Up Next: vs. Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven Sept. 3

TE Marlin Klein, Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee

The Skinny: Did not record any stats in his squad's 45-7 win over Gainesville (Ga.) East Forsyth Aug. 27. Season Stats: Klein has hauled in three receptions for 31 yards in two games. Up Next: at Gainesville (Ga.) East Forsyth Aug. 27

TE Colston Loveland, Gooding (Idaho) High

The Skinny: Full stats were not made available for his team's 14-9 win over Jerome (Idaho) High, but KMVT.com reported that Loveland made a clutch third-down reception down to the one-yard line in the fourth quarter, just before the team scored the go-ahead, and what wound up being the game-winning, touchdown. Up Next: vs. Twin Falls (Idaho) Canyon Ridge Sept. 3

WR Tyler Morris, LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy

The Skinny: Morris is out with an ACL injury. His team lost the season opener to Oak Lawn (Ill.) Richards in heartbreaking fashion, 20-19. Up Next: at Lemont (Ill.) High Sept. 3

LB Micah Pollard, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bartram Trail

The Skinny: Pollard and Co. began the season on the right foot, taking down Tallahassee (Fla.) Rickards, 24-7. Up Next: vs. Miami (Fla.) Columbus Sept. 3

CB Myles Pollard, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

The Skinny: Ravenwood notched its first win of the year in week two, defeating Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground Academy, 35-31. Up Next: vs. Franklin (Tenn.) High Sept. 3

RB CJ Stokes, Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School

The Skinny: Stokes rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns in the first quarter alone during his squad's 58-7 triumph over Columbia (S.C.) Ben Lippen Aug. 27. Up Next: vs.Charleston (S.C.) Porter-Gaud Sept. 3

WR Tay'Shawn Trent, Harper Woods (Mich.) High

The Skinny: Trent caught two passes for 45 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown reception, in Harper Woods' 55-13 win over Ypsilanti (Mich.) High to begin the campaign. Up Next: at Pinckney (Mich.) High Sept. 2